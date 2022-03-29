Matt Cooper previews the first major championship of 2022 and expects Jin Young Ko to take all the beating in the Chevron Championship.

Golf betting tips: Chevron Championship 5pts win Jin Young Ko at 5/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Minjee Lee at 25/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Even under normal circumstances, the departure of a tournament from a well-loved venue is hard to take but, in the case of the LPGA’s first major championship of the season, it is an even more bitter pill to swallow. On the one hand, it is dangerous to get too tied up in nostalgia. Empires have fallen because they were so consumed with past glories they couldn’t cope with the present (never mind the future). So, when what was once the Dinah Shore, then the Kraft Nabisco, later the ANA Inspiration, and now the Chevron Championship, bids farewell to Missions Hills in California at the end of this week we should wish it well. There should, however, also be disappointment that another major has been bought. The first was Evian Championship which became the women’s game’s fifth major and its stature remains every bit as awkward as the golf course it is played on. It’s no doubt good news that Chevron has stepped in to fund this championship, not least with the 60% increase in the prize fund. But, just as the men’s visit to Augusta National is defined by an accumulation of history, memories and course knowledge (for both players and spectators), so, too, did the women’s elite with a similar dynamic at Missions Hills. It takes significant time to build those shared experiences, time that allows a tournament to grow into something a cut above the average week on tour. When the field has made its way to Rancho Mirage it has done so with an extra bounce in its step. It will be some task for the promoters to create an alternative buzz in 12 months time; everyone will – initially at least – be thinking where they aren’t rather than where they are (some new venue in Texas).

Enough of the gloom, though. It could be worse. There might be no sponsor at all. And it could easily be far worse than that. It’s only golf so let’s trundle on. Not least because the women’s majors have been claimed in recent years by golfers who often started the week at enormous prices. This column has even tipped a few of them. Not, admittedly, in the week that they won, but still. A distinct touch of Eric Morecambe in fact ("I’m tipping all the right golfers … but not necessarily in the right order."). To remind ourselves, then, the last 10 major winners and prices at the off have been: Hinako Shibuno, British Open (200/1), Sophia Popov, British Open (80/1), Mirim Lee, ANA Inspiration (750/1), Sei Young Kim, PGA Championship (16/1), A Lim Kim, US Open (150/1), Patty Tavatanakit, ANA Inspiration (150/1), Yuka Saso, US Open (200/1), Nelly Korda, PGA Championship (14/1), Minjee Lee, Evian Championship (40/1), Anna Nordqvist, British Open (66/1). Ko can land knockout blow There’s a good chance, of course, that a golfer with a much skinnier price will prevail this week because the outright favourite JIN YOUNG KO is dominating the LPGA at the moment. In fact, to reel off her feats since last July is to revive memories of Annika Sorenstam and Tiger Woods at their best. CLICK HERE to back Ko with Sky Bet She has won six of her last 12 starts (in eight those she was top three with 18 holes to play). Her second round 71 last week? It was preceded by 30 of 31 rounds that were sub-70. By the end of the week she was keeping her run of sub-par LPGA laps alive – she’s now 34 not out. In no less than seven of her last 10 starts she ranked top four for greens in regulation. Her peers are understandably in awe. Last week Stacy Lewis told LPGA.com: "She’s probably the best ball-striker we’ve seen in a really long time." Cheyenne Knight said: "We’re just trying to keep up with her. I hope people fully grasp what she is doing. It’s very Tiger-esque." And her compatriot Hye-Jin Choi added: "She’s on a different level."

The bookmakers agree. She was 10/1 for this title 12 months ago. Not now. The question is: what price should she be? That recent form is sensational, but arguably the two biggest events in that 12 event stretch reaped her worst results: T60 at the Evian Championship and tied ninth in the Olympics. Moreover, after a run of 1-T16-T14-1-3-T2 in the 2019 and 2020 majors, she went T7-T7-T46 ahead of that slump in France (she missed the AIG Women’s Open). That difficult spell through the front half of last year can be explained, however. Her grandmother died in March and she revealed later in the year that it took her a good three months to get over it. In fact, the first win of her golden stretch was a little misleading. It was only after Evian and Tokyo that she rediscovered her golfing equilibrium (i.e. the real golden stretch reads: nine starts, five wins, nothing worse than tied sixth). Her cause is aided by the loss of Nelly Korda from the field. The KPMG PGA Championship and Olympic winner is recovering from a blood clot. Replacing her as second favourite is Lydia Ko which makes perfect sense (she’s a former winner of the tournament, a fine golfer and she’s a winner this calendar year), but she hasn’t won a major since the start of 2016 – at this event in fact. That’s a long drought for a 12/1 shot. Brooke Henderson is in nice touch and has solid course form (five top-20s with a best of second in 2020), but one win in 53 starts is not the sort of conversion rate I’d want in another 12/1 shot. Atthaya Thitikul won last week and is undoubtedly a brilliant talent, but you’d really want to back her when you can catch the bookies out rather than the other way around. Patty Tavatanakit was superb last year and has played well since, but is yet another shorter than you’d want. Danielle Kang? She’s a winner this year and has finished top-15 in each of the last three editions of this event, but I make this point often with her price: she has one win and just another four place payouts in 52 majors. Backing short prices is really not my thing, but I think Ko is worth it this week. Her tee-to-green game is in great nick, so is her short game, and her mind is just superb. She has the capacity to put errors behind her in ways other golfers can only dream of. Caddie Jeff Brighton, who has worked with her in two spells, told these pages at the end of 2019: "She does everything with a smile and she doesn’t look back. She never worries about the past when she’s on the course and does a terrific job of staying in the moment. It’s one of the many reasons she excels under pressure." It’s time for her to get back in the major hunt.

