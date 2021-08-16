Report

Max Homa took his third PGA Tour title win with a fourth-round 65 helping the American claim the Fortinet Championship by a single shot.

Homa signed for a 65 on Saturday and Sunday to move up the leaderboard in California after opening his campaign with a 67-72.

The American went into the final round with a share of third place and picked up three shots before the turn in Napa.

A bogey on the 10th was the only blemish, but he then picked up an eagle on the 12th and three more shots for seven under on the round and 19 under for the tournament.

Maverick McNealy, who had a share of the lead after 54 holes, carded a 68 on Sunday to finish on 18 under in second place, while Chile’s Mito Pereira was two further back in third.

McNealy’s joint leader coming into the final round, Jim Knous, faded in his final round with a 74 moving him into a tie for 11th.

Scotland’s Russell Knox was tied for 58th on three under after a final round of 74 and Englishman David Skinns finished even par after a 73.