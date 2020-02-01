Phoenix Open: Tony Finau leads as he seeks overdue silverware

Tony Finau ended an enthralling day three at the Phoenix Open on top of the leaderboard as he seeks an overdue success.

Leaderboard -16 Finau -15 Simpson -14 Swafford, Holmes -13 Schauffele, Long, Piercy

Day three report Tony Finau ended an enthralling day three at the Phoenix Open on top of the leaderboard as he seeks an overdue success. With just one low-key PGA Tour title to his name, Finau has gained a reputation for being almost unique as a world-class player without a world-class catalogue of achievements. That could change on Sunday, when he will look to follow up a bogey-free 62 which included an eagle at the par-five 13th and his second birdie of the week at the 16th hole, famed for its sizeable and boisterous crowd. As he has throughout the tournament, Finau donned a Kobe Bryant jersey for the par-three, before firing a wedge inside six feet and making the putt - to the loud delight of the fans packed around the green.

"That's probably the most enjoyable round I've ever had," said Finau, before looking ahead to a final-round pairing with Webb Simpson - another who has found winning difficult of late. "I've got a chance to win and that's always exciting. In the words of Kobe, 'Mamba mentality', we play to win. I've got a chance to do that tomorrow and that's my expectation level." Simpson fired a hole-in-one at the par-three 12th hole which ignited his challenge, but a long-range bogey putt which found the hole at the 17th may yet prove just as important. That mistake saw Simpson fall a shot behind Finau, his Presidents Cup team-mate, and yet a good save at the final hole kept him in the final group for what promises to be an equally engrossing final round. Earlier at the short 17th, Harry Higgs holed an 82-foot eagle putt - the second longest putt holed so far this season. That helped Higgs reach seven-under, just inside the top 30, and while his chance to win has gone he need only look to Finau for what can be done when a player gets rolling at Scottsdale.

For Finau, that means another sub-70 round will surely be needed as one of the most popular players on the circuit looks to secure the silverware his play over the last few seasons deserves. Day two report J.B. Holmes put himself in pole position to record a hat-trick of Phoenix Open victories, carding a second round six-under par 65 to lead by one shot. First-round leader Wyndham Clark sits in second after a two-under par 69 round, building on his opening 61. Clark kept himself in contention by finishing with birdies on 17 and 18. Holmes’ lead is largely courtesy of a three-hole stretch on his front nine, having started at 10, where he carded two birdies and an eagle on 17 and finished off with a rainbow sunset as his backdrop. Holmes won at TPC Scottsdale in 2006 and 2008 for the first of his five PGA TOUR titles and hopes a passionate party atmosphere will inspire him again in his final rounds. Holmes said: "There's going to be a lot of people. It's going to be really loud," Holmes said. "Just keep doing what I've been doing, hopefully, keep making putts and not change the strategy. It's worked pretty good so far." Our 80/1 tip Byeong-Hun An finished strongly after a benign front-nine, carding five birdies on the back to finish at 11-under, tied third with Bill Horschel, whose carded rounds of 63 and 68, including eagles on hole three both days. A hole-in-one on the 194-yard seventh and an eagled 13, helped Scott Piercy to a round of 65 to move to 10-under. Scotsman Russell Knox was the best of the British contingent, finishing the day tied for 33rd on 4-under.

Day one report Wyndham Clark shot a career best 10-under 61, missing out on the course record by one shot, to lead the Phoenix Open by two following a first round completed in near-darkness. Starting on the 10th tee, the 26-year-old took control on his back nine, with eight birdies in a 10-hole stretch from hole 12 to three, before adding two more on holes seven and eight. He finally putted out for par hole nine just after sunset.

