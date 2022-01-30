Sporting Life
A moment to savour for Luke List
A moment to savour for Luke List

Farmers Insurance Open: Luke List claims title

By Sporting Life
13:28 · SUN January 30, 2022

Luke List claimed his first PGA Tour title at the 206th attempt after a play-off victory against Will Zalatoris at the Farmers Insurance Open

Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard

-15 List *, Zalatoris

-14 Rahm, Tringale, Day

-13 Niemann, Rose, Perez, Sungjae Im, Rai

* List won at first play-off hole

Farmers Insurance Open report

Luke List claimed his first PGA Tour title at the 206th attempt after a play-off victory against Will Zalatoris at the Farmers Insurance Open

The 37-year-old sealed his maiden title in style, birdying the par-five 18th to see off his rival. His final round on the South Course at Torrey Pines in California featured seven birdies, including a 13-footer for the clubhouse lead at the 18th.

"I've worked really hard on my putting, and that's kind of what's held me back over the years," List said. "I rolled it beautifully on the front nine and made a lot of quality strokes even on the back. So that's a part of my game I'm continuing to work on, and I know it's going to keep getting better."

Jason Day and world number one Jon Rahm finished tied for third alongside Cameron Tringale with Justin Rose and Aaron Rai among a group a further shot behind.

