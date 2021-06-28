Travelers Championship: Harris English wins after eight-hole playoff

Final round report: Harris English wins playoff

Eight extra holes were needed to split Harris English and Kramer Hickok at the Travelers Championship with English sealing his second playoff this season.

Hickok went into the final round in Connecticut as joint leader and picked up two shots before the turn. He then mixed two birdies and a bogey on the back nine for 67 and 13 under for the tournament.

English saved his best for last, following a 67-68-67 with a Sunday 65 which could have been a 64 had a 28 foot putt for par on the 17th found the hole.

The Americans went into a playoff in Cromwell with both players matching each other par-for-par in five visits to the 18th and two to the 17th before English holed a five-foot birdie putt to seal the title.

Australian Marc Leishman finished third, jumping 14 places up the leaderboard with a final round of 64 to finish a shot behind English and Hicock, while Ireland’s Seamus Power tied for 19th on seven under.

Justin Rose, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey all tied for 36th on four under.