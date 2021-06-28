Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
golf icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Darts
Snooker
Other Sports
Harris English poses with the trophy after winning the Travelers Championship
Harris English poses with the trophy after winning the Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship: Harris English wins after eight-hole playoff

By Sporting Life
07:21 · MON June 28, 2021

Eight extra holes were needed to split Harris English and Kramer Hickok at the Travelers Championship with English sealing his second playoff this season.

Travelers Championship leaderboard

-13 English, Hickok

-12 Leishman

-11 Ancer

-10 Garnett, Harman, Kisner, Koepka, Lebioda

Final round report: Harris English wins playoff

Eight extra holes were needed to split Harris English and Kramer Hickok at the Travelers Championship with English sealing his second playoff this season.

Hickok went into the final round in Connecticut as joint leader and picked up two shots before the turn. He then mixed two birdies and a bogey on the back nine for 67 and 13 under for the tournament.

English saved his best for last, following a 67-68-67 with a Sunday 65 which could have been a 64 had a 28 foot putt for par on the 17th found the hole.

The Americans went into a playoff in Cromwell with both players matching each other par-for-par in five visits to the 18th and two to the 17th before English holed a five-foot birdie putt to seal the title.

Australian Marc Leishman finished third, jumping 14 places up the leaderboard with a final round of 64 to finish a shot behind English and Hicock, while Ireland’s Seamus Power tied for 19th on seven under.

Justin Rose, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey all tied for 36th on four under.

Like what you've read?

Most Read

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Race Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....