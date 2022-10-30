The Englishman made an eagle and six birdies on Sunday to claim his first win since the Porsche European Open in 2017 and move into the top 10 on the DP World Tour rankings.

As well as holing some monster putts and producing a wonderful display of ball-striking, Smith pulled off one of the best par saves of the week at the 11th after getting into tree trouble.

Gavin Green, who finished in second on 27-under courtesy of his closing 64, barely put a foot wrong but there was nothing he could do to stop Smith.

Green was one of four of Ben Coley's pre-tournament selections to finish inside the top 10, but none in the end could lay a glove on the runaway winner.