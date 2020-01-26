Dubai Desert Classic: Wu Ashun holds narrow lead over top-class pursuers

Herbert made the most of his reprieve with a huge drive on the second extra hole and this time only needed an iron to find the putting surface to set up a two-putt birdie as Bezuidenhout was unable to get up and down from over the green.

However, Herbert managed to regain his composure and, after a penalty drop, hit a superb pitch to within two feet of the hole to save par before Bezuidenhout was unable to convert a long birdie putt.

Bezuidenhout had looked set for victory on the first play-off hole when Herbert went for the green in two but carved his approach wildly into the water, a shot he described to his caddie as "maybe the the worst shot I've ever hit in my life".

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau held a share of the lead after a birdie on the 13th but bogeyed each of the last four holes to finish in a tie for eighth.

Herbert birdied the second extra hole at Emirates Golf Club to edge out Bezuidenhout after the pair had finished tied on nine under par following matching final rounds of 68.

Australia's Lucas Herbert recovered from his "worst shot ever" to beat South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a play-off and claim his first European Tour title at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

England's Tom Lewis shared third place on seven under par with Spain's Adri Arnaus and South African Dean Burmester, with overnight leader Wu a shot further back alongside Kurt Kitayama after covering the back nine in 42 in his closing 77.

"I thought Ashun (Wu) was still on 11 under so I tried to make a birdie," Bezuidenhout said. "I laid it up to my perfect yardage, 78 yards to the flag and it just came off a little bit low on the face, a little bit soft."

Bezuidenhout had earlier held a two-shot lead as he stood in the 18th fairway in regulation, only to spin his third shot off the green into the water. The resulting bogey opened the door for the chasing pack and Herbert took advantage with birdies on the 17th and 18th to force the play-off.

"I got really frustrated so put in some really good tactics this week with my mental coach Jamie Glazier, trying to be really positive. It's such a cliche but it works so much, I felt so confident out there."

"Last week I was probably 20th going into the weekend and for about the 10th time in the last 12 months seemed to just back it out and finished at the back of the field.

"The last 10 minutes feels like I've just been dreaming. It's so weird.

"It's awesome, just the best thing ever," Herbert told Sky Sports. "I've got a bottle of scotch back home in Australia to celebrate so I can't wait to get into that with the boys.

The Chinese holed out from the rough on the first for a spectacular eagle and added four birdies before a bogey on the 16th dropped him to 11 under, one shot clear of Frenchman Victor Perez.

Wu Ashun celebrated the Chinese New Year in style as he carded a 67 that handed him a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

England's Tom Lewis was in a share of third at nine under alongside Ryder Cup star and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and another American in Kurt Kitayama.

Wu let out a cry of "Happy Chinese New Year" as he celebrated his incredible second shot on the par four opener, and was happy to be out in front as he looks for a fourth European Tour win.

"That's my 'Happy Chinese New Year Shot'," he told europeantour.com.

"I'm very comfortable and very relaxed for the weekend and playing the final round. I'm always happy to play the final round in the final group."

Lewis was bogey-free as he matched the lowest round of the week so far with a 65 and he could have gone even lower, missing a putt for eagle after an excellent second on the par five 18th.

"I'm really happy," he said. "I haven't really shot many low scores around here, so to shoot that score is great.

"I missed a couple of opportunities but I made a very good up-and-down on the 16th, so it kind of evens itself out."

Perez came home in 31 as he carded a 67, three shots better than DeChambeau, who chipped in at the 12th and closed his round with a pair of birdies but also made four bogeys.

England's Eddie Pepperell was at eight under, a shot clear of countryman Tommy Fleetwood and two ahead of Open champion Shane Lowry and Scot Grant Forrest.

Day two report

England's Eddie Pepperell fired a second-round 67 to lead defending champion Bryson DeChambeau by one shot heading into the weekend at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

With lighter winds making for easier scoring in the desert, Pepperell carded seven birdies and two bogeys to get to eight under in the morning and set a target that would not be passed.

American Ryder Cup star DeChambeau looked the most likely to catch the leader when he birdied the 14th to get within one, but he gave the shot straight back before a gain on the 17th moved him back to seven under alongside South African Dean Burmester and Swede Robert Karlsson.

Pepperell has switched to a claw putting-grip and gone back to some old practice methods as he looks to rediscover the form that made him a winner twice in 2018, and he was happy with his day's work at Emirates Golf Club.

"I think regardless of what your hands are doing on the grip, great putters tend to look quite comfortable," he told europeantour.com. "When I set this way I look more comfortable which, in my mind and I think in the viewer's mind, should be more confident.

"It's been very good the past two days and I've been surprised with how good it's been. If I can keep doing that over the weekend with what I've been doing with the swing I think I'm going to make plenty of birdies which would be great."

DeChambeau has added significant bulk to his frame in the last 12 months to increase his distance and, after driving up to the side of the green and making birdies at the par-four second and 17th in round two, he was delighted to see his work paying dividends.

"It's opened new boundaries that I never thought were possible to be up front with you," he told Sky Sports Golf after matching Pepperell with a 67.

"My wedge game has been immaculate, my putting has been for the most part a success and iron play has kept me in the proper place. I hit a couple of nice drives today and I'm getting better with my driving."

Burmester was involved in a car accident on Wednesday and, despite sustaining a minor ankle injury, he matched Karlsson's score of 68 in round two.

France's Romain Langasque and China's Wu Ashun were at six under, two shots ahead of England's Tommy Fleetwood, who carded the lowest round of the week so far with a 65.

Day one report

Belgium's Thomas Pieters led the way after the first-round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, carding a five-under-par 67 for a one-shot lead over American David Lipsky.

Pieters has always been one of the longest hitters in the game but it was the former Ryder Cup star's iron play which proved crucial as he raced to the turn in 32 and then recovered from dropping three shots in two holes with a hat-trick of birdies from the fifth.

"My drivers and three woods weren't very good today but somehow I found the greens and if I did hit a fairway I took advantage of it," said Pieters, who won a record four points on his Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine in 2016.

"I played the par threes very well which means I'm hitting my irons good as I did last week and I just rolled in a few putts, which was nice.

"I've been working on my putting really hard and wanted to see some progress. I saw that today and hopefully we can keep it up. I'm looking forward to the next three days."

Only 29 players in the 132-strong field at Emirates Golf Club managed to break par, with England's Eddie Pepperell part of a 12-man group on three under.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau is a stroke further back following a round containing four birdies and two bogeys and felt it was a testing day.

"It's playing at least four shots harder a day (than last year) if it was to stay like this, no doubt," the world number 17 told Sky Sports. "The fairways are tightened up.

"It's a very, very good test of golf and you have to make sure your wedge game is on and your iron play out of the rough is on because you're going to be in there.

"I'm still working on the driver, it's a work in progress, but it will be a work in progress until I can get the right stuff in my hands."

DeChambeau opted to add considerable muscle mass during the off-season in a bid to increase the distance he hits the ball and feels it is a move which will pay significant dividends.

"The shot I hit on five, it was off line but it was still so far up there that I had a wedge in my hand," DeChambeau said of a wayward tee shot which still led to a birdie.

"At six I hit it 350 (yards) just into the first cut. I hit it really far, I can do that and now it's just about controlling it and if I can control it it's going to be a scary combo."

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington and former Masters champion Sergio Garcia are four shots off the lead after rounds of 71, while Open champion Shane Lowry returned a level-par 72 and pre-tournament favourite Tommy Fleetwood struggled to a 75.