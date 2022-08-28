Selected in Ben Coley's pre-tournament preview, Lingmerth had seen a six-shot halfway lead gradually eroded and found himself in second place with nine holes to play.

Leader Paul Haley then made a double-bogey which Lingmerth followed with a birdie to move two clear once more, but there was another twist at the 17th when a bogey to Haley's birdie saw them tied at the top.

Haley then hit a poor birdie putt on the final hole to leave the door open for Lingmerth, who rolled home from inside 10 feet to secure his PGA Tour card for the upcoming season.