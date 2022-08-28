David Lingmerth birdied the final hole of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to land a 200/1 winner for Sporting Life readers.
Selected in Ben Coley's pre-tournament preview, Lingmerth had seen a six-shot halfway lead gradually eroded and found himself in second place with nine holes to play.
Leader Paul Haley then made a double-bogey which Lingmerth followed with a birdie to move two clear once more, but there was another twist at the 17th when a bogey to Haley's birdie saw them tied at the top.
Haley then hit a poor birdie putt on the final hole to leave the door open for Lingmerth, who rolled home from inside 10 feet to secure his PGA Tour card for the upcoming season.
The Swede ultimately won by two after Haley's closing three-putt, resulting in a return of 242 points to 12 staked - a profit of 230.
That takes Ben's golf tips over the 400-point mark for the year and is his fifth winner at 150/1 or more since the start of 2020.