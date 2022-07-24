Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
golf icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Darren Clarke won the Senior Open
Darren Clarke won the Senior Open

Darren Clarke completes the Open-Senior Open double at Gleneagles

By Sporting Life
23:58 · SUN July 24, 2022

Darren Clarke became only the fourth player to complete the Open-Senior Open double with a one-stroke victory over Padraig Harrington at Gleneagles.

The 2011 Claret Jug winner shared a slender overnight lead with England’s Paul Broadhurst but when play was suspended for two hours because of heavy rain the Northern Irishman was one clear playing the 14th.

Harrington’s birdie-birdie finish saw him sign for a 67 and set the clubhouse lead at nine under but Clarke, in the final group behind, also birdied the last to edge out his fellow former Ryder Cup captain.

Only Tom Watson, Sir Bob Charles and Gary Player have previously won both The Open and Senior Open.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....