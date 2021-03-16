Woodland, Piercy and Redman our of Honda Classic following positive Covid-19 tests

Gary Woodland, Scott Piercy and Doc Redman have withdrawn from this week’s Honda Classic after testing positive for coronavirus.
Woodland, the 2019 US Open champion, is replaced in the field by Sebastian Cappelen, while DJ Trahan comes in for Piercy, and Kiradech Aphibarnrat will take Redman’s spot.
A statement from the PGA Tour on Monday read: “The players will have the PGA Tour’s full support throughout their self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.”
The Honda Classic takes place at the PGA National in Florida, with Im Sung-jae looking to defend the title he won last year.