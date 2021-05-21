PGA Championship: Corey Conners shoots 67 to lead as Rory McIlroy struggles

Corey Conners fired a brilliant round of 67 in tougher afternoon conditions to lead the 103rd PGA Championship at the end of day one. Scroll down for a full report from Kiawah Island.

Leaderboard -5 Conners -3 Koepka, Hovland, Wise, Horsfield, Bradley, Davis -2 Mickelson, Morikawa, Laird, Tringale, Grace, Woodland, Streelman, Im Day one report Two-time winner Brooks Koepka recovered from playing his first hole like “an idiot” as playing partner Rory McIlroy suffered another slow start on the opening day of the 103rd US PGA Championship. Koepka hit back from making a double bogey on the 10th to card a three-under-par 69 and lie two shots off the lead held by Canada’s Corey Conners at Kiawah Island. Conners came alive on the greens, holing from outside 50 at the 15th and twice from outside 30 feet earlier, as he burst to the top of the leaderboard having teed off in the afternoon, where scoring was otherwise almost a full stroke higher than the morning wave.

Boom 💥



Corey Conners sinks the long birdie to take the solo lead at -4.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/XPww5OoNSI — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 20, 2021

"I hit a lot of really good shots and holed some nice putts early in the round, and that really helped boost the confidence," said the Canadian, who has been one of the form players of the PGA Tour this year but is winless since 2019. England’s Sam Horsfield, 2011 champion Keegan Bradley and Norway’s Viktor Hovland were among those alongside Koepka in second place, with five-time major winner Phil Mickelson and Scotland’s Martin Laird part of the group on two under. McIlroy ended the day eight shots off the lead following a 75 which continued his costly habit of bad starts in the game’s biggest events. Since 2015 the 32-year-old is a combined 35 over par in the first round of major championships and again faces an uphill task to win a fifth major title and first since the 2014 US PGA.

Rory McIlroy shot 75 today.



Rory's score to par in major championships since the beginning of 2015



1st round: +35

2nd-4th round: -62 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 20, 2021

McIlroy had come into the event as the tournament favourite on the back of his eight-shot win at Kiawah in 2012 and victory in his previous start on the PGA Tour, but got his campaign under way by carving his tee shot into the water on the par-four 10th. The resulting bogey was followed by birdies on the 11th and 12th, but McIlroy managed just one more birdie against five bogeys and crucially played the par fives in two over par. Koepka, who had failed to get out of a bunker at the first attempt on the 10th while McIlroy was deciding where to take his penalty drop, repaired the damage with birdies on the 11th and 13th and also picked up three shots in the space of four holes from the fourth. The 31-year-old won the US PGA in 2018 and 2019 but had played just four competitive rounds since the end of February after undergoing surgery on March 16 to deal with a knee cap dislocation and ligament damage. “It’s a major. I’m going to show up,” Koepka said. “I’m ready to play. I’ve been itching to do this since Augusta. I mean, I feel so much better now. I don’t need to be 100 per cent to be able to play good.”

Brooks Koepka Round 1 Highlights: 2021 PGA Championship at The Ocean Course