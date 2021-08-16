Open champion Collin Morikawa feels fighting fit as he prepares to make his Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits this week.
The American was hampered by injury during the recent FedEx Cup play-off series and slipped from first place in the standings to a final position of equal 26th.
The 24-year-old pulled a muscle in his back during the first round of the Olympics tournament in Tokyo in July but made adjustments to his swing to play on. He went on to finish in a tie for fourth after missing out in a play-off for the bronze medal.
However, his attempts to compensate for the issue led to another injury and that in turn affected his form. He now concedes trying to struggle through the play-offs was a mistake.
“The biggest thing I learned from those three weeks was to never played injured,” said two-time major winner Morikawa, one of six rookies in the United States team to face Europe in Wisconsin. “I’m never going to do that again, no matter what it is.
“It built bad habits into my golf swing. I thought my back was feeling good but I had just built in some really bad swing patterns, and that’s what happens when you play with an injury.
“It feels good (now). I was talking with Xander (Schauffele) yesterday, and he looked at me, and he’s like, ‘You’re back’, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m back'”.
Schauffele, who won gold in Tokyo, is also playing in the Ryder Cup for the first time this week.
There have been plenty of questions about the American team dynamic, particularly in light of some recent comments from one member of the side in Brooks Koepka, who expressed uneasiness with certain off-course obligations.
Schauffele recognises the feel is completely different from regular tournaments.
Speaking at a press conference, he said: “It is nice to have team-mates. All the guys on my team are enemies most of the year, but for this one week we all share our thoughts and we’re all pulling for each other.
“We want the best for each other because we all want to win. We stand under one flag and for one cause.”