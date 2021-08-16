The American was hampered by injury during the recent FedEx Cup play-off series and slipped from first place in the standings to a final position of equal 26th.

The 24-year-old pulled a muscle in his back during the first round of the Olympics tournament in Tokyo in July but made adjustments to his swing to play on. He went on to finish in a tie for fourth after missing out in a play-off for the bronze medal.

However, his attempts to compensate for the issue led to another injury and that in turn affected his form. He now concedes trying to struggle through the play-offs was a mistake.

“The biggest thing I learned from those three weeks was to never played injured,” said two-time major winner Morikawa, one of six rookies in the United States team to face Europe in Wisconsin. “I’m never going to do that again, no matter what it is.

“It built bad habits into my golf swing. I thought my back was feeling good but I had just built in some really bad swing patterns, and that’s what happens when you play with an injury.

“It feels good (now). I was talking with Xander (Schauffele) yesterday, and he looked at me, and he’s like, ‘You’re back’, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m back'”.