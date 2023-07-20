Christo Lamprecht posts early clubhouse lead in the Open Championship

Fleetwood went on to match it with a run of birdies on the back nine before salvaging par at the last to move into outright favouritism as Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm prepared for their rounds.

His round was the lowest opening 18 holes by an amateur in a major since England’s Tom Lewis shot 65 in 2011 at St George’s.

The 22-year-old Lamprecht, a 6ft 8in South African who qualified by winning his title at Hillside just up the coast in Southport a month ago, posted an impressive five-under 66 to set the mark for some of the bigger names going out later in the day.

Christo Lamprecht opens with 66, the 2nd-lowest opening round by an amateur in the history of The Open Championship. Only Tom Lewis in 2011 (65) better. Lamprecht is the first amateur to shoot a round in the 60s in an Open at Royal Liverpool.

There was also a dream start for Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan, given the honour of hitting the first tee shot at 6.35am after coming through final qualifying at nearby West Lancashire, who carded a two-under 69.

Lamprecht reeled off three birdies in four holes from the third as he turned in 32 and picked up another shot at the 10th where he holed a 13-foot putt.

The big-hitting South African’s aggressive approach got the better of him at the 387-yard par-four 11th when his drive off the tee found the rough and ended in his first bogey of the day.

However, he chipped in from the front of the 14th and then also birdied the 602-yard par-five 15th to get to five under and, although he bogeyed the next, he was on in two at the par-five last and two-putted for his seventh birdie of the day.

Stewart Cink came home in 33 after birdies at the fifth and seventh and picked up a further shot at the 15th to finish bogey-free two strokes behind in third place.

Two shots further back was Jordan, a member at Royal Liverpool since the age of seven, who found his feet after a nervy opening hole which required a 14ft par save.