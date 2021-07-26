3M Open: Cameron Champ wins by two

Final leaderboard

-15 Champ

-13 Oosthuizen, Vegas, Schwartzel

-12 Mitchell

-11 Pereira, Hadwin, Stuard, K.H. Lee, Armour

Report

Cameron Champ carded an error-free 66 to take his third PGA Tour title at the 3M Open in Minnesota.

The American had signed for 69-67-67 over the opening three rounds and held his cool in hot conditions in Blaine to win by two strokes.

Three birdies on the front nine were followed by two coming home for a 66, while Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen also carded a 66 to finish tied for second with Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel.

Overnight leader Cameron Tringale saw his hopes fade with a triple bogey on the par-three 13th as he fell to nine under and a share of 16th, alongside England’s Luke Donald.

