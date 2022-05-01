Report

Spain’s Adri Arnaus defeated Oliver Bekker on the sixth play-off hole to win his first DP World Tour title in the Catalunya Championship.

A par on the 17th was enough for local favourite Arnaus to seal the win after South African Bekker was unable to get up and down from just off the green.

The pair had finished tied on 11 under par and parred the 18th five times in succession in the play-off before the action switched to the 17th, the most difficult hole on the course.

Arnaus was unable to convert a birdie putt from six feet to secure the win in style, but Bekker then saw his par attempt catch the edge of the hole and stay out.

“To come through this week is so special,” Arnaus, who was born an hour away from PGA Catalunya in Barcelona, told Sky Sports. “It has been an amazing week.

“In the Spanish Open (last year) we were close and in a play-off as well and this time we made it so I’m super happy.”

Arnaus, who also lost out to fellow Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal in a play-off for the MyGolfLife Open in South Africa in March, began the final round seven shots off the lead but surged through the field with an eagle and five birdies in a flawless 65.

The 27-year-old then faced a lengthy wait to see if anyone could match or surpass his total, with Bekker and England’s Laurie Canter both 11 under with two holes to play.

Canter’s chances disappeared with a double-bogey six on the 17th following a wild drive, but Bekker brilliantly saved par by hitting his approach to four feet and another par on the last completed a final round of 72.

Canter, who held the lead after following birdies on the first and second by holing out from 196 yards to eagle the third, had to settle for a share of third place alongside compatriot Richard McEvoy and Poland’s Adrian Meronk.