Billy Horschel beats Rory McIlroy in Wentworth play-off to claim dramatic win

Horschel eagled the second extra hole to win the DP World Tour’s flagship event after he, McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence had finished tied on 20 under par.

Lawrence was eliminated on the first extra hole after seeing his third shot spin back off the green and into the water, with McIlroy and Horschel both making birdie.

The players returned to the par-five 18th for the second extra hole and both found the green in two, McIlroy narrowly missing his eagle attempt before Horschel holed from marginally closer.