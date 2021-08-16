Leaderboard

-15 Herbert

-14 Reed, Lee

-13 Rodgers

-12 Stallings, Pendrith

Lucas Herbert won for the first time on the PGA Tour as he got the better of rough weather and a final-round Patrick Reed charge to win by one in Bermuda.

The Australian carded a two-under 69 to edge out Reed, whose four birdies over the closing six holes had seen him share the lead only to come up just short despite a welcome return to form.

Overnight leader Taylor Pendrith saw his advantage disappear with bogeys at the sixth, seventh and eighth holes before a double-bogey at the 17th put the seal on a miserable day, as Danny Lee emerged as the only other realistic challenger.

Lee in fact held the lead through 11 holes but made double-bogey from the fairway at the 12th, where Herbert holed a mid-range birdie putt to take over. And while Herbert gave a shot back with a cruel lip-out at the 13th, he got back on track a hole later as a further birdie saw him move out in front on his own once more.

From there, the two-time European Tour winner was able to navigate a path through the wind and relenting rain and all the way to a PGA Tour breakthrough, less than two months after securing full membership.