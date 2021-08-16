Lucas Herbert won for the first time on the PGA Tour as he got the better of rough weather and a final-round Patrick Reed charge to win by one in Bermuda.
-15 Herbert
-14 Reed, Lee
-13 Rodgers
-12 Stallings, Pendrith
The Australian carded a two-under 69 to edge out Reed, whose four birdies over the closing six holes had seen him share the lead only to come up just short despite a welcome return to form.
Overnight leader Taylor Pendrith saw his advantage disappear with bogeys at the sixth, seventh and eighth holes before a double-bogey at the 17th put the seal on a miserable day, as Danny Lee emerged as the only other realistic challenger.
Lee in fact held the lead through 11 holes but made double-bogey from the fairway at the 12th, where Herbert holed a mid-range birdie putt to take over. And while Herbert gave a shot back with a cruel lip-out at the 13th, he got back on track a hole later as a further birdie saw him move out in front on his own once more.
From there, the two-time European Tour winner was able to navigate a path through the wind and relenting rain and all the way to a PGA Tour breakthrough, less than two months after securing full membership.
Patrick Rodgers took fourth place after a one-under 70, with Scott Stallings sharing fifth along with Pendrith thanks to a brilliant 62 which was the low round of the day by fully three strokes.
Seamus Power, Graeme McDowell and Russell Knox led the European challenge on 10-under, all finished tied for 12th and five back of an impressive champion who has won three times since the beginning of 2020 and will re-enter the world's top 50 on Monday.
