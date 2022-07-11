The American made a 14-foot birdie putt on the final hole at the Barbasol Championship to card a six-under 66 and hold off a charging Kevin Streelman, who missed his own birdie putt on the 18th which would have ensured a play-off.

The Alabama-raised Mullinax, who will now play at St Andrews from Sunday, told the Golf Channel after the round that he had received a “reminder” that playing the sport was his “purpose”.

“I had a reminder this week that this is my purpose. This is what God has for me,” he said.

“I just told myself that all day, ‘This is your purpose. This is what you’re supposed to be doing, so commit to it and do it.'”

Mark Hubbard finished three strokes off Mullinax in third, while Tom Lewis of England bogeyed the 18th and first to be 15 shots back with Scotland’s Scott Jamieson a further stroke behind.