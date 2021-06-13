Golf betting tips: Final-round preview of Palmetto Championship

Events played the week before a major have a history of producing a win for a big outsider and when you add in the fact that this week's Palmetto Championship is being played on a course that was new to 99% of the field, an upset was always a strong possibility.

Having said that, anyone who had one time tour winner Chesson Hadley to arrive here on the back of five consecutive missed cuts and nothing better than 13th all season and be four strokes clear of the field through three days' play is welcome to pick my lottery numbers for the rest of the year. Even Hadley himself has been honest enough to admit in his interviews this week that he didn’t see this coming.

While Hadley sits on 14-under and four clear of the man in second place, Harris English, the situation this morning is complicated by the fact that four players - Hadley, English, Dustin Johnson and the week's other big surprise package, Monday qualifier Tain Lee - still have one hole to finish up as play was suspended due to poor weather late on Saturday.

When play resumes at 7.30am local time English will, he hopes, have just one putt to hit as he is looking at 10ft for birdie on 18, while Hadley sits in the 18th fairway with Johnson yet to tee off. From that point of view we could easily see a swing of a shot either way between Hadley and English, which could give the leaderboard a different feel by the time the players tee off again much later in the day.

With some room off the tee and slick running greens Congaree has been a great watch this week and Hadley has been honest enough to admit that the more forgiving fairways have been key in getting him into the position he is, as it has allowed him to play from the short stuff, something he has struggled to do this season, and give himself some birdie looks. His putter, which has been great all campaign has then done the rest as he sits first in strokes-gained-putting so far this week.

Hadley has been more known over recent years for his trademark ‘finger click’ when he makes a putt, but when he first joined the PGA Tour in 2014, as a two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, he arrived with a strong reputation and a debut season win in Puerto Rico saw him land the ‘Rookie of the Year’ honours. Since then, however, although the 33-year-old has added two more Korn Ferry titles to his name in 2017, he has struggled as a whole in the big time.

Looking at those trying to chase Hadley down, English, who now appears to be healthy again after struggling with a back problem over recent months, is the man best placed to take advantage if the leader does falter, while two shots further back on 8-under we have the duo of Garrick Higgo and Dustin Johnson.

Assuming Johnson doesn’t bogey 18 on the resumption, we should then be treated to a final-round pairing of Higgo and Johnson and it will be fascinating to see how the 22-year-old superstar in the making from South Africa fairs in the world number one's company.

A three-time winner on the European Tour already, I expect Higgo to relish the challenge and with Johnson having the distinct look of a player more focussed on preparing for the bigger challenges ahead next week, if odds were now available I would be quite possibly looking to put up Higgo at what I assume would be a reasonably-priced outsider. One worth keeping an eye on then later in the day.

Back to the head of affairs, though, and as an overall five-time winner there is no doubt that when the opportunity comes along Hadley knows how to get the job done and my suspicion is that he will do so today, having said that I am in no rush to back him at odds-on at this stage, particularly as his lead could easily be cut to three if English rolls in the birdie putt on 18.

We’ll leave the outright market alone then and with no two-ball betting to look at either at this stage I certainly wouldn’t blame anyone for taking a watching brief, while turning attention to next week at Torrey Pines.

For those who are looking for a bet, though, a few firms including Paddy Power and William Hill have a market available on a top-five finish and the 9/2 if you can get it, or the general 4/1, on DOC REDMAN to finish top-five appeals.

Redman, who starts the day on 6-under and one shot shy of the top five, has already shown in his short time on tour that he likes a Sunday charge to a big finish, shooting 62 at the Safeway to finish second and 63 at the Travelers to finish 11th.

The former US Amateur Champion leads the field in approach play this week, with the putter being the club over the past two days that has stopped him building on Thursday’s 65.

With any realistic chance of a victory now gone, though, it is quite possible that his touch on the greens from Thursday returns and he can make a charge. At the odds on offer I'm happy to side with him.

Published at 1010 BST on 13/06/21

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.