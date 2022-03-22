Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts to the Ukrainian in September and a rematch was expected to go ahead in the first half of 2022.

However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month saw Usyk and fellow boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko return to their home country to enlist in the military and, while both were given permission to leave in preparation for their respective upcoming bouts, Lomachenko decided to turn down the chance to face George Kambosos in an undisputed lightweight contest this summer.

June date for rematch?

Promotor Eddie Hearn now expects Joshua’s most recent opponent to do the same.

“I felt Usyk would be taking the fight in June, but obviously, with Lomachenko’s announcement last night, it makes you think, can Usyk come out and say, ‘Nice, but I’m fighting (Joshua)’? So we are just saying to him we need to know,” Hearn told the PA news agency.

“If you want to fight, let us know and, if not, we’ll give you time, but we will fight in June. That is what hopefully we can decide this week.

“This week is the deadline really because we want to move forward. AJ is not getting restless, but he wants to fight and wants to be active.”