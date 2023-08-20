Anna Nordqvist to have dual responsibilities after qualifying for Solheim Cup

Captain Suzann Pettersen will name her four wild cards on Tuesday ahead of Europe’s bid to claim an unprecedented third straight victory over the United States at Finca Cortesin from September 22-24.

Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Linn Grant, Carlota Ciganda and Nordqvist qualified from their positions in the world rankings.

The eight automatic qualifiers were confirmed following the conclusion of the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier finishing top of the points standings ahead of Maja Stark.

Pettersen said: “I’m very happy with my team right now for the 2023 Solheim Cup.

“Congratulations to the eight players who have automatically qualified, we have so much experience in the team and it’s great to have our rookies Maja and Linn representing Europe for the first time.

“We have never had such a strong group of players in terms of world ranking. The European players have been playing well this year and putting in strong performances across the board.”

Nordqvist, who will be making her eighth consecutive appearance in the event, said: “I’m very proud to be taking on vice-captaincy and playing this year.

“I don’t think it’s a secret how much I love the Solheim Cup and it brings out the best in me. It’s always my biggest goal every two years to make the team and try to help Europe win.”