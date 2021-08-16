AIG Women's Open: News from the course as Georgia Hall shares halfway lead

Matt Cooper is still buzzing from his Pro-Am heroics as he brings us the inside word from Carnoustie, where Georgia Hall shares the lead in the AIG Women's Open.

Winner before the golf had started I’m in the rather peculiar position this week of being remarkably intimate with the test facing the players, owing to the fact that I played Carnoustie on Wednesday in the Pro-Am. It was a wonderful morning spent in the company of Charley Hull who was an absolute credit to the LET and LPGA, swapping stories, asking as many questions of us as we did of her, happily laughing at our foibles, and bonding over a shared fondness for Gordon in the Reverend W Awdry’s Thomas the Tank Engine stories. Her approach even worked wonders on our games. We not only raced round the course in three and a half hours, we also peppered the pins and yours truly even drained a birdie putt on the final green to win the damn thing. Outrageous nonsense really, but I won’t even attempt to pretend that I wasn’t a little giddy about it all. More seriously, the round made it clear that Carnoustie is a fierce test from the tee, with bunkers sucking up any loose drives. The approaches felt rather more straightforward, aided by greens that are a little soft and receptive (we even joked that the fairways were faster than the putting surfaces). With no sun to dry those greens, that element of the test will remain the same. But Saturday will be a little breezier than the first two days and that might further test the field’s mettle from the tee. Smart choices, and quality execution, should be vital in deciding the winner. Good start for the picks Two of our four pre-event selections are in a good position heading into the weekend. Georgia Hall shares the lead with Mina Harigae on seven-under 137 while Yuka Saso is two shots back in a tie for fifth. As suggested in the preview, Englishwoman Hall is benefiting from a tougher examination from the tee than when T40th last week in the Scottish Open at wide-open Dumbarnie Links.

It's been another good day for 2018 Champion @georgiahall96 ⛳



After a slip-up at the previous hole, she comes up with a fine tee shot on the 16th👏#AIGWO #WorldClass pic.twitter.com/CDfy9C9xFW — AIG Women’s Open (@AIGWomensOpen) August 20, 2021

She’s also cutting a very relaxed, mature figure on and off the course, one who clearly relishes the business of working out a game plan and then putting it into practice. She also added: "I think I handle the pressure better than three years ago. Maybe I just feel that in my head, but I definitely feel more stable." She’s certainly in a good spot judged by the numbers. When this championship first attained major status in 2001, Se Ri Pak triumphed after heading into the weekend lying T13th. Since then, every single winner was in the top 10 after 36 holes and no less than 13 were tied second or better. The veteran Harigae is having a consistent season, but has a championship best of T28th in six tries. Of those currently one or two shots back, only Kim and Salas have top 10 finishes on the linksland in this event. Kim knows the biggest hurdle ahead of her is from the tee. "If you're not feeling that great with ball-striking, those bunkers are like freaking magnets," she said. "Just miss your target by one yard and it goes in there. You're better off completely missing the target, like 20 yards, than missing by a little bit. Honestly, everything goes in the bunkers." Keep an eye on Ireland’s Leona Maguire, who is two back after a Friday 67. She’s not finished outside the top 25 in her last seven appearances, was T15th last week in the Scottish Open, and has experience of Carnoustie from the 2012 Amateur, and her caddie has 20 years of course experience in the Dunhill Links and Open.

Leona Maguire is -5 and intends to stay there.



A brilliant bunker shot at 17 👏#AIGWO #WorldClass pic.twitter.com/uYnljLnLAX — AIG Women’s Open (@AIGWomensOpen) August 20, 2021

Caddie tales Six years ago Jin Young Ko very nearly pulled off an outrageous coup in this event. The Korean is now an established major championship winner and former world number one, but back then she was an unheard-of youngster who freely admitted that she’d played only a handful of holes ahead of her tournament debut at Turnberry. She hired local caddie Jeff Brighton (now on the LPGA himself working with Bronte Law) and placed her entire trust in his expertise. What followed was extraordinary. Brighton pointed, suggested a club, Ko followed every instruction, and very nearly triumphed, eventually only beaten by the brilliance of Inbee Park. The local caddie route is one Lexi Thompson has also pursued. Four years ago she hired Kevin McAlpine (son of former Dundee United keeper Hamish) ahead of playing Kingsbarns, was second at halfway, landed a top 12, and immediately employed McAlpine on tour. This week she’s repeating the exercise after her usual bagman, Jack Fulghum, suffered from heat-stroke at the Tokyo Olympics. It presented a great opportunity for local man Paul Drummond, a 31-year-old car salesman who plays Carnoustie off +2, caddies in his spare time and often plays with Matthew Southgate.