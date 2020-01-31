Max Verstappen signs new Red Bull deal to keep him with team until 2023

The 22-year-old's deal was due to expire this year, and he had been earmarked as a leading candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes if the six-time world champion, also out of contract at the end of the season, joins Ferrari in 2021.

But Verstappen, an eight-time grand prix winner, has now committed his long-term future to Red Bull.

The Dutchman's decision to continue his relationship with the former world champions comes less than a month after Charles Leclerc signed a five-year contract extension with Ferrari. The two drivers, both 22, are viewed as Formula One's two great stars of the next decade.

"I want to win with Red Bull and our goal is of course to fight for a world championship together," said Verstappen, who joined the team as a teenager in 2016.

"Red Bull believed in me and gave me the opportunity to start in Formula One which I have always been very grateful for.

"Honda coming onboard and the progress we have made over the last 12 months gives me even more motivation and the belief that we can win together.

"I respect the way Red Bull and Honda work together and from all sides everyone is doing what they can to succeed."