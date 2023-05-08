Max Verstappen said he is targeted by Formula One’s boo brigade because they are jealous of him winning.

Verstappen landed a third victory of the season with a fine drive from ninth at Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix to extend his championship lead to 14 points over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez. The double world champion was heckled as he was introduced on the grid in the moments before the race, and then also on the podium as he was presented with his winner’s trophy. But a typically bullish Verstappen said: “If I am driving at the back nobody will be doing anything in terms of a reaction. “It is normal when you are winning and they don’t like who is winning. This is something which is absolutely fine for me as long as I stand on the top step of the podium.

“That is the most important thing. I take the trophy home and they can go back to their houses and have a nice evening.” Verstappen was jeered during the pre-race razzmatazz which involved American rapper LL Cool J acting as Master of Ceremonies and will.i.am conducting an orchestra. It is understood the pre-race show seen in Miami will only take place at certain events, possibly eight in all, this season.

Max Verstappen, what a drive that was! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/SlBIw2QZFx — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 7, 2023