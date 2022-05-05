Sporting Life
Miami Grand Prix betting tips, practice, qualifying, sprint race, race schedule, TV times and odds

By Sporting Life
11:06 · THU May 05, 2022

Get all the key info ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix as the F1 bandwagon rolls into North America.

F1 betting tips: Miami Grand Prix

What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at 2030 BST. Saturday sees qualifying take place from 2100-2200.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports F1 will be showing all of the action live in the UK.

Miami Grand Prix schedule

Friday May 6

  • 1930 BST: Practice One
  • 2230 BST: Practice Two

Saturday May 7

  • 1800 BST: Practice Three
  • 2100 BST: Qualifying

Sunday May 8

  • 2030 BST: Race
