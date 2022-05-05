Miami Grand Prix betting tips, practice, qualifying, sprint race, race schedule, TV times and odds
Get all the key info ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix as the F1 bandwagon rolls into North America.
F1 betting tips: Miami Grand Prix
Best bet will appear here
What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?
The Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at 2030 BST. Saturday sees qualifying take place from 2100-2200.
How can I watch it?
Sky Sports F1 will be showing all of the action live in the UK.
Miami Grand Prix schedule
Friday May 6
- 1930 BST: Practice One
- 2230 BST: Practice Two
Saturday May 7
- 1800 BST: Practice Three
- 2100 BST: Qualifying
Sunday May 8