Lance Stroll to win the Miami GP

Aston Martin had a difficult weekend in Baku, yet still managed to come away with fourth and seventh at a track where low tyre degradation and emphasis on straight line speed put Aston Martin behind Ferrari in the pecking order.

This will be reversed this weekend. Miami will be a stronger track for the team in green as it requires the cars to run more downforce, a key strength of the Aston. Additionally, increased temperatures (it is expected to be 30 degrees) will play in their favour too. This will mean the Aston’s main strength, tyre degradation, will be much more of a factor.

The best way to exploit this is to back LANCE STROLL each-way with four places. While losing value on the win market, we are getting 13.2/1 for the place part of the bet which is fantastic value even losing the win part of the bet – he's 5/4 for a top-six finish after all.

Stroll had a poor weekend in Baku which was plagued with DRS issues yet still managed to beat a Mercedes. With Miami set to play into the Aston Martin’s strengths, he is value to get into the top four.

As I write, there is also a 50% chance of thunderstorms ahead of the race on Sunday. Stroll is the driver on the grid who rain benefits the most. He has managed a pole position at the 2021 Turkish GP and sixth at last year's Singapore GP, both in the wet and in midfield cars.

Both weather scenarios, heat or rain, will play into Stroll’s hands. He will hoping for a top eight in qualifying and from there can progress in the race.

Charles Leclerc to be fastest qualifier

CHARLES LECLERC has finally got his season up and running after his worst start so far – even before his Ferrari days.

Leclerc enjoyed an impressive Azerbaijan GP where he managed to quickly get comfortable with the car after the singular practice session and take pole position in both the sprint and the race.

While Leclerc is always strong in Baku, his qualifying edge comes from the Ferrari’s ability to warm the front tyres easily before the start of a flying lap. This is the exact reason they struggle in the race as it leads to significant tyre wear.

Red Bull are much kinder on their tyres which helps them on a Sunday, but means the tyres give less grip over a single lap on a Saturday.

Leclerc managed to get pole position at the inaugural Miami GP last year and it seems Ferrari are the team to beat over a single lap again. The general 11/4 is more than fair he can repeat his Baku pole position and he's worth an each-way bet with a small loss on the place part should he take second, though some smaller firms are betting 3/1.

Oscar Piastri to finish in the points

McLaren can write off the first three races of the season. Having missed key deadlines over the winter, they finally have the car that they had planned to start the season with. This car seems to have catapulted them from the back of the grid up to challenge Alpine for fifth place.

Lando Norris and OSCAR PIASTRI had strong weekends being in and around the top 10 in every session on a track that should not have suited them. This weekend, the McLaren will be much more at home around sweeping bends of Miami instead of along the straights of Baku.

Oscar Piastri managed to come home 10th and 11th in the sprint and race respectively despite him being sick and only eating four slices of dry toast all weekend. We will see the full potential of the McLaren this time, where the team will be aiming to be at least on a par with Alpine.

Piastri’s 2/1 to score points is a much more attractive price than the 4/6 available for the Alpine drivers.

