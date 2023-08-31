Italian Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Carlos Sainz podium finish

Ferrari will be disappointed with their performance in Zandvoort. Charles Leclerc’s crash in qualifying followed by him being overtaken by Liam Lawson on the Sunday will not have pleased management.

The one silver lining on the weekend was a strong performance from CARLOS SAINZ to pull off the top five finish on a track that does not suit the characteristics of the car.

The Ferrari has performed well on all low downforce tracks this year with Leclerc scoring podiums in both Azerbaijan and Belgium on merit. It also performed well in the race in Canada and at the prices, I prefer Sainz over Leclerc this weekend due to Leclerc struggling to find the right operating window with the car at the moment.

There is also a risk that Leclerc takes a grid penalty this weekend following his Zandvoort crash and Sainz, at 13/2, can give the Italian fans something to cheer by making a run at the podium ahead of his teammate.

Yuki Tsunoda points finish

YUKI TSUNODA has the same number of points as he has had teammates this year but two of these three points-scoring occasions have come on low downforce tracks, like we have this weekend.

There have been two races so far this year where Alpha Tauri have used the full low downforce package and Tsunoda has managed to score points in both of these races.

The betting market is bullish on Williams to score points because historically they have performed well on low downforce tracks. However, when the Williams ran the low downforce package in Belgium, it had tyre wear issues worse than the Haas, so the value lies with Tsunoda.

Posted at 1030 BST on 31/08/23