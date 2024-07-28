George Russell pips Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes secure one-two at Belgian Grand Prix

Hamilton looked set to follow up his victory at Silverstone three weeks ago with another visit to the winner’s enclosure after he assumed the lead of the race on lap three of 44.

But Russell, who started sixth, had other plans and he adopted a bold one-stop strategy to outfox his rivals and claim just the third victory of his career.

Russell crossed the line a mere half a second ahead of Hamilton, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri third and only six tenths behind the runner-up. Ferrari pole-sitter Charles Leclerc took fourth place.

Max Verstappen started 11th following an engine penalty and crossed the line in fifth, one place ahead of a disappointed Lando Norris, to extend his championship lead over the British driver heading into Formula One’s four-week summer shutdown.

Mercedes are a team rejuvenated. Following a painful start to the season for the Silver Arrows, this marked the constructor’s first one-two finish since the penultimate round of the 2022 season in Brazil.

Russell claimed his maiden win on that day in Interlagos, and here, seemingly against all the odds, it was his turn again.

For much of this fascinating contest, it looked as though it would be Hamilton who would win after he started third, and blasted past Red Bull’s Sergio Perez on the run up to Eau Rouge on the opening lap before moving clear of Leclerc on lap three.

But on lap 26, Hamilton peeled into the pits for his second change of rubber with Russell calling on his team to consider a one-stop strategy.

With a dozen laps remaining, Russell, on ageing rubber, was seven seconds clear of Hamilton.