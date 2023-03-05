Max Verstappen opened his championship defence with a crushing victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver, who dominated last season to claim his second consecutive world crown, outclassed his rivals with an ominous performance under the floodlights in Sakhir. Sergio Perez finished runner-up, 11.9 seconds adrift, as Red Bull completed a one-two, while Fernando Alonso took the final spot on the podium after Ferrari’s mechanical woes rolled into the new season when Charles Leclerc retired with an engine failure. Carlos Sainz finished fourth.

The moment Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez made it a Red Bull 1-2 with Fernando Alonso rounding off the podium! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JvDqOsZoP8 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 5, 2023

Lewis Hamilton took the chequered flag in fifth, 51 seconds behind, with team-mate George Russell seventh on a sobering evening for Mercedes. Hamilton’s display comes just 24 hours after team principal Toto Wolff revealed the team, which once dominated the sport, are ready to consign this season’s car to the rubbish bin and start from scratch.

"Very happy to finally win here in Bahrain" 😅



Max Verstappen reacts to winning the first race of the 2023 Formula 1 season and his first win in Bahrain! 💪 pic.twitter.com/r3Hisj1AN9 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 5, 2023

While Mercedes have already pushed the panic button, Red Bull, with the sublime Verstappen at the wheel, are in a class of one. Verstappen, the man who won 15 of last year’s 22 rounds, put his Red Bull on pole and then raced off into the distance to deliver on his billing as the pre-season favourite. Following a smooth getaway, the Dutchman – keeping a fast-starting Leclerc at bay – was six seconds clear of the Ferrari man after only eight laps, and 17.7 seconds clear of fifth-placed Hamilton with 10 of the 57 laps on the board. Hamilton started seventh and moved past Russell and Alonso at the start to take fifth but the 38-year-old was finding it difficult to get up to speed in his Mercedes. “Is Lewis managing or is he slow because I feel like I have a bit more pace,” said Russell, one place back. “Struggling, struggling,” came the response.

"Today was a much more enjoyable battle out there" 🙌



Lewis Hamilton enjoyed that tussle with Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz 💪 pic.twitter.com/bbZ4oZlJmS — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 5, 2023