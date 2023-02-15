Hamilton and team-mate George Russell took the wraps off their latest machine at the team’s Silverstone launch on Wednesday.

Hamilton, 38, recorded his worst championship finishing position in F1 last year after the Silver Arrows failed to master the sport’s new regulations.

But the grid’s once-dominant team will hope the move back to black – colours which carried Hamilton to a record-equalling seventh title in 2020 – will take them back into championship contention.

Hamilton encouraged Mercedes to paint their car black for the 2020 and 2021 campaigns to send out a defiant anti-racism message.

But the move to drop their traditional silver livery for the new season is this time for performance reasons.

“We were overweight last year,” said team principal Toto Wolff. “This year we have tried to figure out where we can squeeze out every single gram. So now history repeats itself.