The seven-time world champion indicated during the Silver Arrows’ launch at Silverstone on Wednesday that he is “planning to stay a bit longer”.

And Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff later revealed discussions over an extensions to Hamilton’s £40million-a-season deal, which expires at the end of the year, have begun.

“We have had a first chat, but I don’t want to commit to any timeline,” said Wolff.

“That is not important for him or for us. His current contract runs a full year and we will find the right time.

“We have done a few of these contracts in the past and it is not usually complex apart from the obvious terms.”

Hamilton turned 38 last month with his next deal – which likely to be a multi-season contract – is set to carry him beyond his 40th birthday.

Wolff added: “The age plays no role for this next contract. If you look at how well top athletes have pushed the boundaries, and I am thinking about Tom Brady, who is 45 and has been on a pitch and being tackled.

“In terms of the contract, we have always found good solutions that reflect his value to the team, and the sport, and Mercedes is the place he wants to be. Nothing is dragging on, the alignment is great and this will be a journey that continues.”