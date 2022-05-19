Get all the key info ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix as F1 heads to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Lewis Hamilton has won the past five editions of the Spanish Grand Prix – but with those car struggles it's unlikely he'll make it a sixth. Before that dominant run there were 10 different winners over 10 years.
The last person to win before Hamilton was Max Verstappen, on what was his debut for Red Bull – and it’s hard to see anyone beating Max, apart from gremlins in his car.
There’s not much value in backing Verstappen to win, however, so we’re looking to the Race Winner & Double Podium Market where we’re selecting VERSTAPPEN WIN, LECLERC & RUSSELL PODIUM at 14/1.
That price seems good value considering the circumstances. It’s easy to see many races this year finishing as a 1-2 between Verstappen and Charles Leclerc – old karting rivals now facing off in F1. Plus, Mr Saturday is now Mr Sunday, having brought the car home in the top five of every race so far this year – including a podium at Australia.
There’s no doubt that Mercedes is a handful, but George Russell is proving he’s got what it takes – finishing ahead of seven-time world champion team-mate Hamilton at four out of five races so far.
The Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at 1400 BST. Saturday sees qualifying take place from 1500.
