F1 betting tips: Emilia Romagna GP

Find out why we're backing an Imola specialist for a top-six finish in this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Emilia Romagna has been a good venue for Daniel Ricciardo in recent years – finishing 3rd in 2020 and 6th in 2021 – and the return of Saturday’s Sprint race should play to the Australian’s strengths when it comes to position on Sunday.
McLaren enjoyed a strong weekend in Melbourne – placing 5th and 6th – and RICCIARDO TO FINISH IN THE TOP SIX looks an interesting play for the fourth race of the season.
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola takes place on Sunday at 1400 BST. Saturday sees a Sprint Race take place at 1530 BST, qualifying for which takes place on Friday at 1600 BST.
Results from the Sprint Race determine grid position for the Grand Prix itself.
Sky Sports F1 will be showing all of the action live in the UK.
Friday April 22
Saturday April 23
Sunday April 24