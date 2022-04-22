F1 betting tips: Emilia Romagna GP

Emilia Romagna has been a good venue for Daniel Ricciardo in recent years – finishing 3rd in 2020 and 6th in 2021 – and the return of Saturday’s Sprint race should play to the Australian’s strengths when it comes to position on Sunday.

McLaren enjoyed a strong weekend in Melbourne – placing 5th and 6th – and RICCIARDO TO FINISH IN THE TOP SIX looks an interesting play for the fourth race of the season.