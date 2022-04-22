Sporting Life
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix betting tips, practice, qualifying, sprint race, race schedule, TV times and odds

By Sporting Life
12:15 · FRI April 22, 2022

Find out why we're backing an Imola specialist for a top-six finish in this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

F1 betting tips: Emilia Romagna GP

Daniel Ricciardo to finish in the top six

Emilia Romagna has been a good venue for Daniel Ricciardo in recent years – finishing 3rd in 2020 and 6th in 2021 – and the return of Saturday’s Sprint race should play to the Australian’s strengths when it comes to position on Sunday.

McLaren enjoyed a strong weekend in Melbourne – placing 5th and 6th – and RICCIARDO TO FINISH IN THE TOP SIX looks an interesting play for the fourth race of the season.

What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola takes place on Sunday at 1400 BST. Saturday sees a Sprint Race take place at 1530 BST, qualifying for which takes place on Friday at 1600 BST.

Results from the Sprint Race determine grid position for the Grand Prix itself.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports F1 will be showing all of the action live in the UK.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix schedule

Friday April 22

  • 1230 BST: Practice One
  • 1600 BST: Qualifying

Saturday April 23

  • 1130 BST: Practice Two
  • 1530 BST: Sprint race

Sunday April 24

  • 1400 BST: Race
