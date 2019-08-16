Sporting Life
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday August 31
FT
Konyaspor
2 - 2
Antalyaspor
FT
Besiktas
1 - 1
Caykur Rizespor
FT
Göztepe S.K.
0 - 0
Denizlispor
Friday August 30
FT
Kasimpasa S.K.
0 - 1
Ankaragücü
FT
Kayserispor
2 - 3
Galatasaray
Monday August 26
FT
Gaziantep
4 - 1
Gençlerbirligi
Sunday August 25
FT
Caykur Rizespor
2 - 1
Sivasspor
FT
Trabzonspor
2 - 1
Yeni Malatyaspor
FT
Antalyaspor
0 - 2
Denizlispor
FT
Galatasaray
1 - 1
Konyaspor
Saturday August 24
FT
Ankaragücü
1 - 1
Kayserispor
FT
Alanyaspor
4 - 1
Kasimpasa S.K.
FT
Istanbul Basaksehir
1 - 2
Fenerbahçe
Friday August 23
FT
Besiktas
3 - 0
Göztepe S.K.
Monday August 19
FT
Fenerbahçe
5 - 0
Gaziantep
Sunday August 18
FT
Konyaspor
0 - 0
Ankaragücü
FT
Göztepe S.K.
0 - 1
Antalyaspor
FT
Kasimpasa S.K.
1 - 1
Trabzonspor
FT
Yeni Malatyaspor
3 - 0
Istanbul Basaksehir
Saturday August 17
FT
Gençlerbirligi
0 - 1
Caykur Rizespor
FT
Kayserispor
0 - 1
Alanyaspor
FT
Sivasspor
3 - 0
Besiktas
Friday August 16
FT
Denizlispor
2 - 0
Galatasaray
