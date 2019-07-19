Sporting Life
Swiss Super League
TEAMS
Results
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Sunday October 27
FT
Lugano
1 - 3
St. Gallen
FT
Young Boys
4 - 2
Thun
FT
Zürich
3 - 2
Basel
Saturday October 26
FT
Neuchâtel Xamax
2 - 0
Luzern
FT
Sion
1 - 1
Servette
Sunday October 20
FT
Lugano
0 - 0
Zürich
FT
Luzern
3 - 1
Sion
FT
Servette
1 - 2
St. Gallen
Saturday October 19
FT
Basel
3 - 1
Thun
FT
Young Boys
4 - 1
Neuchâtel Xamax
Sunday October 6
FT
Sion
1 - 2
Lugano
FT
St. Gallen
0 - 0
Basel
FT
Zürich
0 - 4
Young Boys
Saturday October 5
FT
Neuchâtel Xamax
2 - 2
Servette
FT
Thun
0 - 2
Luzern
