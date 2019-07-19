Sporting Life
TEAMS
Results
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Sunday September 29
FT
Basel
3 - 0
Luzern
FT
Lugano
0 - 1
Neuchâtel Xamax
FT
Servette
0 - 1
Zürich
Saturday September 28
FT
St. Gallen
4 - 0
Thun
FT
Young Boys
3 - 2
Sion
Thursday September 26
FT
Luzern
1 - 0
Neuchâtel Xamax
FT
Servette
0 - 0
Lugano
Wednesday September 25
FT
Basel
4 - 0
Zürich
FT
Sion
1 - 2
St. Gallen
FT
Thun
1 - 1
Young Boys
Sunday September 22
FT
Lugano
1 - 1
Luzern
FT
Young Boys
1 - 1
Basel
FT
Zürich
2 - 0
Thun
Saturday September 21
FT
Neuchâtel Xamax
1 - 3
Sion
FT
St. Gallen
3 - 1
Servette
Sunday September 1
FT
Basel
2 - 1
Lugano
FT
Luzern
2 - 2
Young Boys
FT
Thun
0 - 1
Sion
