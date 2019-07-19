Sporting Life
Swiss Super League
TEAMS
Results
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday August 31
FT
Servette
2 - 2
Neuchâtel Xamax
Sunday August 25
FT
Sion
2 - 1
Luzern
FT
St. Gallen
3 - 2
Lugano
FT
Thun
0 - 4
Servette
Saturday August 24
FT
Neuchâtel Xamax
0 - 3
Basel
FT
Young Boys
4 - 0
Zürich
Wednesday August 14
FT
Zürich
2 - 1
St. Gallen
Sunday August 11
FT
Lugano
0 - 1
Sion
FT
Luzern
0 - 2
Thun
FT
Zürich
2 - 2
Neuchâtel Xamax
Saturday August 10
FT
Basel
3 - 1
Servette
FT
St. Gallen
2 - 3
Young Boys
Sunday August 4
FT
Neuchâtel Xamax
1 - 1
St. Gallen
FT
Servette
1 - 0
Luzern
FT
Young Boys
2 - 0
Lugano
Saturday August 3
FT
Sion
3 - 1
Zürich
FT
Thun
2 - 3
Basel
