Swiss Super League
TEAMS
Results
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Sunday July 28
FT
Lugano
0 - 0
Thun
Remove from My Scores
FT
Luzern
0 - 0
Zürich
Remove from My Scores
FT
Neuchâtel Xamax
0 - 1
Young Boys
Remove from My Scores
Saturday July 27
FT
Basel
1 - 2
St. Gallen
Remove from My Scores
FT
Servette
0 - 0
Sion
Remove from My Scores
Sunday July 21
FT
Young Boys
1 - 1
Servette
Remove from My Scores
FT
Zürich
0 - 4
Lugano
Remove from My Scores
Saturday July 20
FT
St. Gallen
0 - 2
Luzern
Remove from My Scores
FT
Thun
2 - 2
Neuchâtel Xamax
Remove from My Scores
Friday July 19
FT
Sion
1 - 4
Basel
Remove from My Scores