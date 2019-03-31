Sporting Life
Sporting Life Home
Swedish Allsvenskan
Results
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Sunday March 31
FT
AIK
0 - 0
Östersunds FK
FT
Falkenbergs FF
1 - 0
Örebro SK
FT
Kalmar FF
0 - 2
IK Sirius
FT
AFC Eskilstuna
3 - 1
IFK Göteborg
FT
Helsingborgs IF
3 - 1
IFK Norrköping
