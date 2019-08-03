Sporting Life
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday October 26
FT
Exeter City
4 - 0
Plymouth Argyle
FT
Colchester United
3 - 1
Newport County
FT
Crawley Town
0 - 4
Swindon Town
FT
Leyton Orient
1 - 1
Carlisle United
FT
Northampton Town
2 - 0
Cambridge United
FT
Port Vale
0 - 0
Oldham Athletic
FT
Salford City
1 - 1
Scunthorpe United
FT
Stevenage
1 - 0
Morecambe
FT
Walsall
1 - 2
Mansfield Town
Tuesday October 22
FT
Bradford City
1 - 2
Port Vale
FT
Cambridge United
0 - 0
Grimsby Town
FT
Carlisle United
0 - 2
Northampton Town
FT
Cheltenham Town
3 - 0
Macclesfield Town
FT
Crewe Alexandra
0 - 0
Colchester United
FT
Mansfield Town
1 - 2
Salford City
FT
Morecambe
0 - 2
Forest Green Rovers
FT
Newport County
1 - 1
Crawley Town
FT
Oldham Athletic
2 - 0
Walsall
FT
Plymouth Argyle
4 - 0
Leyton Orient
FT
Scunthorpe United
3 - 1
Exeter City
FT
Swindon Town
1 - 0
Stevenage
Saturday October 19
FT
Bradford City
2 - 1
Crawley Town
FT
Cambridge United
4 - 0
Exeter City
FT
Colchester United
0 - 1
Morecambe
FT
Crewe Alexandra
3 - 1
Swindon Town
FT
Forest Green Rovers
2 - 2
Mansfield Town
FT
Grimsby Town
0 - 4
Leyton Orient
FT
Newport County
2 - 1
Scunthorpe United
FT
Northampton Town
2 - 0
Salford City
FT
Oldham Athletic
0 - 1
Macclesfield Town
FT
Plymouth Argyle
2 - 0
Carlisle United
FT
Port Vale
1 - 1
Stevenage
FT
Walsall
1 - 2
Cheltenham Town
Saturday October 12
FT
Carlisle United
2 - 4
Crewe Alexandra
FT
Crawley Town
2 - 1
Colchester United
FT
Exeter City
1 - 0
Forest Green Rovers
FT
Leyton Orient
3 - 1
Walsall
FT
Macclesfield Town
2 - 1
Port Vale
FT
Mansfield Town
6 - 1
Oldham Athletic
FT
Morecambe
1 - 2
Bradford City
FT
Salford City
1 - 0
Cambridge United
FT
Scunthorpe United
3 - 0
Northampton Town
FT
Stevenage
2 - 1
Grimsby Town
FT
Swindon Town
1 - 1
Plymouth Argyle
Saturday October 5
FT
Bradford City
2 - 1
Swindon Town
FT
Cambridge United
2 - 2
Macclesfield Town
FT
Colchester United
3 - 1
Stevenage
FT
Crewe Alexandra
1 - 1
Exeter City
FT
Forest Green Rovers
3 - 1
Crawley Town
FT
Grimsby Town
0 - 1
Mansfield Town
FT
Newport County
1 - 0
Carlisle United
FT
Northampton Town
0 - 1
Leyton Orient
FT
Oldham Athletic
1 - 1
Cheltenham Town
FT
Plymouth Argyle
2 - 2
Scunthorpe United
FT
Port Vale
3 - 1
Morecambe
FT
Walsall
0 - 3
Salford City
