Sporting Life Home
Sky Bet League One
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Sunday December 29
FT
Gillingham
1 - 0
Rochdale
FT
AFC Wimbledon
1 - 2
Oxford United
FT
Accrington Stanley
2 - 0
Burton Albion
FT
Bolton Wanderers
1 - 1
Shrewsbury Town
FT
Doncaster Rovers
1 - 2
Sunderland
FT
Fleetwood Town
0 - 0
Bristol Rovers
FT
Lincoln City
5 - 3
Ipswich Town
FT
MK Dons
3 - 1
Portsmouth
FT
Rotherham United
4 - 0
Peterborough United
FT
Tranmere Rovers
1 - 1
Blackpool
FT
Wycombe Wanderers
1 - 4
Coventry City
Thursday December 26
FT
Blackpool
0 - 1
Accrington Stanley
FT
Bristol Rovers
1 - 2
AFC Wimbledon
FT
Burton Albion
4 - 2
Tranmere Rovers
FT
Ipswich Town
0 - 0
Gillingham
FT
Oxford United
1 - 0
Lincoln City
FT
Peterborough United
0 - 3
Doncaster Rovers
FT
Portsmouth
2 - 0
Wycombe Wanderers
FT
Rochdale
2 - 3
Fleetwood Town
FT
Shrewsbury Town
1 - 2
Rotherham United
FT
Southend United
2 - 2
MK Dons
FT
Sunderland
0 - 0
Bolton Wanderers
Saturday December 21
FT
Gillingham
3 - 1
MK Dons
FT
Blackpool
0 - 1
Shrewsbury Town
FT
Bolton Wanderers
3 - 2
Southend United
FT
Bristol Rovers
0 - 0
Peterborough United
FT
Burton Albion
3 - 1
Rochdale
FT
Coventry City
1 - 0
Lincoln City
FT
Doncaster Rovers
1 - 1
Accrington Stanley
FT
Oxford United
1 - 0
Wycombe Wanderers
FT
Portsmouth
1 - 0
Ipswich Town
FT
Rotherham United
2 - 2
Fleetwood Town
FT
Tranmere Rovers
1 - 0
AFC Wimbledon
Saturday December 14
FT
AFC Wimbledon
2 - 1
Doncaster Rovers
FT
Accrington Stanley
4 - 1
Portsmouth
FT
Fleetwood Town
1 - 1
Gillingham
FT
Ipswich Town
1 - 2
Bristol Rovers
FT
Lincoln City
1 - 0
Tranmere Rovers
FT
MK Dons
1 - 0
Oxford United
FT
Peterborough United
1 - 0
Bolton Wanderers
FT
Shrewsbury Town
2 - 1
Coventry City
FT
Southend United
2 - 2
Rotherham United
FT
Sunderland
1 - 1
Blackpool
FT
Wycombe Wanderers
2 - 0
Burton Albion
Saturday December 7
FT
Blackpool
3 - 1
Fleetwood Town
FT
Bolton Wanderers
2 - 2
AFC Wimbledon
FT
Bristol Rovers
4 - 2
Southend United
FT
Burton Albion
0 - 2
Lincoln City
FT
Coventry City
1 - 1
Ipswich Town
FT
Doncaster Rovers
1 - 1
MK Dons
FT
Gillingham
1 - 0
Sunderland
FT
Oxford United
0 - 0
Shrewsbury Town
FT
Portsmouth
2 - 2
Peterborough United
FT
Rotherham United
0 - 1
Rochdale
FT
Tranmere Rovers
1 - 1
Accrington Stanley
Tuesday December 3
FT
Burton Albion
1 - 1
Southend United
