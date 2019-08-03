Sporting Life
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday September 28
FT
Bristol Rovers
1 - 0
Rotherham United
FT
Coventry City
1 - 1
Doncaster Rovers
FT
Ipswich Town
4 - 1
Tranmere Rovers
FT
Oxford United
3 - 0
Gillingham
FT
Peterborough United
3 - 2
AFC Wimbledon
FT
Portsmouth
1 - 0
Bolton Wanderers
FT
Rochdale
0 - 3
Wycombe Wanderers
FT
Shrewsbury Town
0 - 3
Fleetwood Town
FT
Southend United
0 - 1
Accrington Stanley
FT
Sunderland
2 - 1
MK Dons
Friday September 27
FT
Blackpool
2 - 1
Lincoln City
Saturday September 21
FT
AFC Wimbledon
1 - 3
Bristol Rovers
FT
Accrington Stanley
1 - 1
Blackpool
FT
Bolton Wanderers
1 - 1
Sunderland
FT
Doncaster Rovers
2 - 0
Peterborough United
FT
Fleetwood Town
2 - 1
Rochdale
FT
Gillingham
0 - 1
Ipswich Town
FT
Lincoln City
0 - 6
Oxford United
FT
MK Dons
0 - 1
Southend United
FT
Rotherham United
0 - 0
Shrewsbury Town
FT
Tranmere Rovers
2 - 1
Burton Albion
FT
Wycombe Wanderers
1 - 0
Portsmouth
Tuesday September 17
FT
Bristol Rovers
1 - 1
Gillingham
FT
Coventry City
2 - 1
AFC Wimbledon
FT
Doncaster Rovers
0 - 1
Blackpool
FT
MK Dons
0 - 1
Ipswich Town
FT
Portsmouth
2 - 2
Burton Albion
FT
Rochdale
1 - 1
Lincoln City
FT
Shrewsbury Town
4 - 3
Southend United
FT
Sunderland
1 - 1
Rotherham United
FT
Tranmere Rovers
2 - 2
Peterborough United
FT
Wycombe Wanderers
1 - 1
Accrington Stanley
FT
Bolton Wanderers
0 - 0
Oxford United
Saturday September 14
FT
AFC Wimbledon
1 - 1
Shrewsbury Town
FT
Accrington Stanley
1 - 3
Sunderland
FT
Blackpool
0 - 3
MK Dons
FT
Burton Albion
0 - 0
Coventry City
FT
Gillingham
2 - 0
Wycombe Wanderers
FT
Ipswich Town
0 - 0
Doncaster Rovers
FT
Lincoln City
0 - 1
Bristol Rovers
FT
Oxford United
3 - 0
Tranmere Rovers
FT
Peterborough United
6 - 0
Rochdale
FT
Rotherham United
6 - 1
Bolton Wanderers
FT
Southend United
3 - 3
Fleetwood Town
Saturday September 7
FT
MK Dons
2 - 1
AFC Wimbledon
FT
Doncaster Rovers
2 - 1
Rotherham United
FT
Bristol Rovers
3 - 3
Accrington Stanley
FT
Coventry City
3 - 2
Blackpool
FT
Fleetwood Town
2 - 1
Oxford United
FT
Tranmere Rovers
2 - 2
Gillingham
FT
Wycombe Wanderers
3 - 1
Lincoln City
