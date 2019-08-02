Sporting Life
Sky Bet Championship
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Saturday February 1
FT
Hull City
1 - 5
Brentford
FT
Birmingham City
2 - 1
Nottingham Forest
FT
Charlton Athletic
2 - 1
Barnsley
FT
Fulham
3 - 2
Huddersfield Town
FT
Leeds United
0 - 1
Wigan Athletic
FT
Middlesbrough
1 - 1
Blackburn Rovers
FT
Preston North End
1 - 1
Swansea City
FT
Queens Park Rangers
0 - 1
Bristol City
FT
Sheffield Wednesday
0 - 0
Millwall
FT
West Bromwich Albion
2 - 0
Luton Town
