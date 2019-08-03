Sporting Life
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday September 28
FT
Hibernian
1 - 1
Celtic
FT
Hamilton Academical
2 - 1
Livingston
FT
Kilmarnock
0 - 0
Ross County
FT
Rangers
5 - 0
Aberdeen
FT
St. Johnstone
0 - 1
Motherwell
FT
St. Mirren
0 - 0
Heart of Midlothian
Sunday September 22
FT
St. Johnstone
0 - 4
Rangers
FT
Celtic
3 - 1
Kilmarnock
FT
Hibernian
1 - 2
Heart of Midlothian
Saturday September 21
FT
Livingston
0 - 2
Aberdeen
FT
Motherwell
1 - 2
Ross County
FT
St. Mirren
0 - 0
Hamilton Academical
Saturday September 14
FT
Hamilton Academical
0 - 1
Celtic
FT
Aberdeen
1 - 1
St. Johnstone
FT
Heart of Midlothian
2 - 3
Motherwell
FT
Kilmarnock
2 - 0
Hibernian
FT
Rangers
3 - 1
Livingston
FT
Ross County
2 - 1
St. Mirren
Sunday September 1
FT
Rangers
0 - 2
Celtic
