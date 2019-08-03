Sporting Life
Sporting Life Home
Scottish League Two
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday November 30
FT
Annan Athletic
6 - 1
Cove Rangers
FT
Brechin City
1 - 2
Stenhousemuir
FT
Elgin City
1 - 2
Stirling Albion
FT
Queen's Park
2 - 1
Edinburgh City
Saturday November 16
FT
Cove Rangers
3 - 0
Brechin City
FT
Cowdenbeath
1 - 0
Queen's Park
FT
Edinburgh City
3 - 2
Albion Rovers
FT
Stirling Albion
2 - 0
Annan Athletic
Tuesday November 12
FT
Annan Athletic
5 - 2
Brechin City
Saturday November 9
FT
Albion Rovers
2 - 1
Stenhousemuir
FT
Annan Athletic
1 - 0
Cowdenbeath
FT
Cove Rangers
1 - 0
Stirling Albion
FT
Edinburgh City
1 - 1
Elgin City
FT
Queen's Park
5 - 2
Brechin City
Saturday November 2
FT
Brechin City
2 - 3
Edinburgh City
FT
Cowdenbeath
1 - 3
Cove Rangers
FT
Elgin City
4 - 0
Annan Athletic
FT
Stenhousemuir
0 - 3
Queen's Park
FT
Stirling Albion
3 - 0
Albion Rovers
