TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday October 26
FT
Dumbarton
1 - 0
Peterhead
FT
Falkirk
0 - 1
Clyde
FT
Forfar Athletic
1 - 4
Airdrieonians
FT
Montrose
2 - 1
Stranraer
FT
Raith Rovers
1 - 1
East Fife
Saturday October 19
FT
Airdrieonians
1 - 3
Montrose
FT
Clyde
2 - 2
Raith Rovers
FT
East Fife
1 - 0
Forfar Athletic
FT
Falkirk
4 - 0
Peterhead
FT
Stranraer
0 - 0
Dumbarton
Saturday October 5
FT
Clyde
0 - 2
Montrose
FT
Dumbarton
3 - 1
Forfar Athletic
FT
East Fife
1 - 1
Stranraer
FT
Peterhead
1 - 2
Airdrieonians
FT
Raith Rovers
2 - 2
Falkirk
