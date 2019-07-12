Sporting Life
Scottish League Cup
TEAMS
Results
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Sunday August 18
Round of 16
AET
Dundee
1 - 2
Aberdeen
FT
East Fife
0 - 3
Rangers
Saturday August 17
Round of 16
AET
Celtic
2 - 1
Dunfermline Athletic
FT
Forfar Athletic
1 - 2
Livingston
AET
Hibernian
5 - 3
Morton
AET
Kilmarnock
1 - 0
Hamilton Academical
AET
Partick Thistle
3 - 2
Ross County
Friday August 16
Round of 16
FT
Motherwell
1 - 2
Heart of Midlothian
