Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
More
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Home
Scottish League Cup
TEAMS
Results
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Sunday July 28
FT
Queen's Park
1 - 1
Clyde
Queen's Park
win 5-4 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Dundee
1 - 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Remove from My Scores
Saturday July 27
FT
Airdrieonians
2 - 3
Hamilton Academical
Remove from My Scores
FT
Albion Rovers
2 - 1
Edinburgh City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Arbroath
2 - 3
Alloa Athletic
Remove from My Scores
FT
Ayr United
2 - 2
Stranraer
Stranraer
win 6-5 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Brechin City
1 - 1
Montrose
Montrose
win 4-2 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Cove Rangers
3 - 0
Raith Rovers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Dunfermline Athletic
4 - 0
East Kilbride
Remove from My Scores
FT
East Fife
1 - 1
Heart of Midlothian
East Fife
win 7-6 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Forfar Athletic
2 - 1
St. Johnstone
Remove from My Scores
FT
Livingston
5 - 0
Berwick Rangers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Morton
3 - 3
Queen of the South
Morton
win 4-3 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Motherwell
4 - 0
Annan Athletic
Remove from My Scores
FT
Stenhousemuir
2 - 0
Cowdenbeath
Remove from My Scores
Friday July 26
FT
Elgin City
0 - 2
Hibernian
Remove from My Scores
Wednesday July 24
FT
Airdrieonians
2 - 2
Queen's Park
Airdrieonians
win 12-11 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Heart of Midlothian
2 - 1
Stenhousemuir
Remove from My Scores
FT
Partick Thistle
3 - 2
Clyde
Remove from My Scores
FT
Ross County
2 - 0
Forfar Athletic
Remove from My Scores
FT
St. Johnstone
4 - 0
Brechin City
Remove from My Scores
Tuesday July 23
FT
Albion Rovers
0 - 0
St. Mirren
St. Mirren
win 4-3 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Alloa Athletic
2 - 1
Stirling Albion
Remove from My Scores
FT
Annan Athletic
0 - 5
Morton
Remove from My Scores
FT
Berwick Rangers
0 - 3
Falkirk
Remove from My Scores
FT
Dumbarton
0 - 2
Motherwell
Remove from My Scores
FT
Dundee United
0 - 2
East Fife
Remove from My Scores
FT
Edinburgh City
0 - 1
East Kilbride
Remove from My Scores
FT
Hibernian
3 - 0
Arbroath
Remove from My Scores
FT
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
3 - 2
Cove Rangers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Raith Rovers
3 - 1
Peterhead
Remove from My Scores
FT
Stranraer
1 - 2
Livingston
Remove from My Scores
Sunday July 21
FT
Clyde
2 - 3
Airdrieonians
Remove from My Scores
FT
St. Johnstone
1 - 2
Ross County
Remove from My Scores
Saturday July 20
FT
Ayr United
2 - 1
Falkirk
Remove from My Scores
FT
Dumbarton
1 - 4
Queen of the South
Remove from My Scores
FT
Dundee
0 - 0
Peterhead
Dundee
win 4-2 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
East Fife
2 - 0
Stenhousemuir
Remove from My Scores
FT
East Kilbride
0 - 0
St. Mirren
East Kilbride
win 6-5 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Edinburgh City
1 - 0
Dunfermline Athletic
Remove from My Scores
FT
Elgin City
3 - 0
Stirling Albion
Remove from My Scores
FT
Hamilton Academical
2 - 2
Partick Thistle
Hamilton Academical
win 6-5 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Hibernian
2 - 0
Alloa Athletic
Remove from My Scores
FT
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
4 - 1
Raith Rovers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Montrose
1 - 4
Forfar Athletic
Remove from My Scores
FT
Stranraer
6 - 0
Berwick Rangers
Remove from My Scores
Friday July 19
FT
Dundee United
3 - 0
Cowdenbeath
Remove from My Scores
FT
Motherwell
4 - 0
Morton
Remove from My Scores
Wednesday July 17
FT
Clyde
1 - 3
Hamilton Academical
Remove from My Scores
FT
Cove Rangers
0 - 0
Dundee
Dundee
win 3-2 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Dunfermline Athletic
6 - 0
Albion Rovers
Remove from My Scores
FT
St. Mirren
1 - 0
Edinburgh City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Stirling Albion
1 - 6
Arbroath
Remove from My Scores
Tuesday July 16
FT
Stenhousemuir
1 - 2
Dundee United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Alloa Athletic
3 - 3
Elgin City
Elgin City
win 6-5 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Brechin City
0 - 4
Ross County
Remove from My Scores
FT
Cowdenbeath
0 - 2
Heart of Midlothian
Remove from My Scores
FT
Falkirk
1 - 0
Stranraer
Remove from My Scores
FT
Livingston
2 - 1
Ayr United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Montrose
1 - 0
St. Johnstone
Remove from My Scores
FT
Morton
6 - 1
Dumbarton
Remove from My Scores
FT
Peterhead
0 - 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Peterhead
win 11-10 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Queen of the South
3 - 3
Annan Athletic
Queen of the South
win 5-4 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Queen's Park
1 - 2
Partick Thistle
Remove from My Scores
Sunday July 14
FT
St. Mirren
2 - 3
Dunfermline Athletic
Remove from My Scores
Saturday July 13
FT
Annan Athletic
0 - 1
Dumbarton
Remove from My Scores
FT
Arbroath
2 - 1
Elgin City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Berwick Rangers
0 - 7
Ayr United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Cowdenbeath
2 - 0
East Fife
Remove from My Scores
FT
East Kilbride
0 - 1
Albion Rovers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Falkirk
1 - 1
Livingston
Livingston
win 4-3 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Forfar Athletic
3 - 0
Brechin City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Hamilton Academical
0 - 0
Queen's Park
Queen's Park
win 6-5 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Partick Thistle
1 - 0
Airdrieonians
Remove from My Scores
FT
Peterhead
2 - 1
Cove Rangers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Queen of the South
0 - 3
Motherwell
Remove from My Scores
FT
Raith Rovers
0 - 3
Dundee
Remove from My Scores
FT
Ross County
4 - 1
Montrose
Remove from My Scores
FT
Stirling Albion
1 - 1
Hibernian
Hibernian
win 5-4 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
Friday July 12
FT
Heart of Midlothian
1 - 1
Dundee United
Heart of Midlothian
win 5-3 on penalties
Remove from My Scores