Scottish FA Cup
TEAMS
Results
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Wednesday November 27
Round 3
FT
Arbroath
3 - 0
Auchinleck Talbot
Saturday November 23
Round 3
FT
Auchinleck Talbot
1 - 1
Arbroath
FT
Albion Rovers
1 - 4
Airdrieonians
FT
Bonnyrigg Rose
2 - 1
Montrose
FT
Dumbarton
3 - 1
Forfar Athletic
FT
East Fife
3 - 4
BSC Glasgow
FT
Edinburgh City
4 - 3
Annan Athletic
FT
Elgin City
1 - 3
Alloa Athletic
FT
Formartine United
0 - 4
East Kilbride
FT
Inverurie Loco Works
0 - 1
Broxburn Athletic
FT
Morton
1 - 1
Brora Rangers
FT
Partick Thistle
1 - 0
Penicuik Athletic
FT
Queen of the South
1 - 2
Queen's Park
FT
Raith Rovers
1 - 0
Peterhead
FT
Stirling Albion
0 - 2
Clyde
FT
Stranraer
1 - 0
Dunfermline Athletic
Friday November 22
Round 3
FT
Linlithgow Rose
1 - 4
Falkirk
