Scottish FA Cup
TEAMS
Results
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Sunday October 27
Round 2
FT
BSC Glasgow
2 - 1
Lochee United
Saturday October 26
Round 2
FT
Penicuik Athletic
3 - 0
Stenhousemuir
FT
Brechin City
0 - 2
Annan Athletic
FT
Broxburn Athletic
3 - 0
Cowdenbeath
FT
Fort William
0 - 5
Albion Rovers
FT
Gala Fairydean
1 - 2
Formartine United
Sunday October 20
Round 2
FT
University of Stirling
0 - 2
Linlithgow Rose
Saturday October 19
Round 2
FT
Auchinleck Talbot
1 - 0
Cove Rangers
FT
Albion Rovers
1 - 1
Fort William
FT
Annan Athletic
2 - 2
Brechin City
FT
Clachnacuddin
0 - 7
Brora Rangers
FT
Cowdenbeath
1 - 1
Broxburn Athletic
FT
East Kilbride
3 - 1
Gretna 2008
FT
Elgin City
3 - 1
Berwick Rangers
FT
Formartine United
2 - 2
Gala Fairydean
FT
Lochee United
1 - 1
BSC Glasgow
FT
Rothes
1 - 3
Inverurie Loco Works
FT
Stirling Albion
2 - 0
Strathspey Thistle
FT
The Spartans
0 - 2
Queen's Park
Friday October 18
Round 2
FT
Bonnyrigg Rose
2 - 0
Buckie Thistle
FT
Edinburgh City
3 - 1
Banks O'Dee
